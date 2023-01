FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — With egg prices booming across the country more people are raising chickens in their backyard to produce eggs.

According to the US Consumer Price Index egg price increased by 11% from November to December. Prices are up nearly 60% from a year ago.

At times, shoppers say, eggs have also been hard to find, with some prices nearing seven or eight dollars a carton.

This article contains reporting from KCBS reporter Jasmine Viel