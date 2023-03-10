FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) — A winemaker from Healdsburg is the 2022 Winemaker of the Year.

Nicole Hitchock from J Vineyards Winery received the honor. She’s the winery’s head winemaker. According to a Santa Clara University study, only 14% of California wineries have a woman as their lead winemaker.

Hitchcock says it’s a space that she believes women have the talent for. “Women are inherently very creative and they are incredible tasters.

I think their perception of wines is really strong. I think we are also equipped to work hard, which is something that is absolutely a requirement in this industry. “

This story contains reporting from CBS News affiliate KPIX.