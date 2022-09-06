FRESNO, (KSEE/KGPE) – The drought continues to have a major impact on Central Valley agriculture.

“We’re looking at somewhere over a half-million acres statewide being fallowed, but most of that here is in the San Joaquin Valley. We’re looking at 20,000 to 30,000 jobs associated with that, ” said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen.

He adds, that consumers will continue to see the impact in stores.

Some products may see impacts immediately depending on the state of the current national or worldwide supply.