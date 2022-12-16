Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – As the Holiday shopping season approaches, students from Fresno State may very well be creating some of the most unique items you can find in the Central Valley.

Ag Students from the Gibson Farm market stopped the CBS47 studio for this week’s Eye on Ag.

The gift sets adorned in ribbon and wrapping contained specialized BBQ sauce, almonds, and pistachios that were grown at Fresno State. Students discussed how producing the varieties of wine prepared them for careers they hope to achieve in the Ag industry, many with desires to serve our own Central Valley community.

A portion of the proceeds of the sales goes back into the university which will help to further the Ag program and students.