FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Late spring and the summer months are a great time to experience locally grown fruit along the Fresno County Fruit Trail.

The trail is a self-guided tour that celebrates the flavor and culture of the San Joaquin Valley.

Right now, there are a variety of fruits available including cherries, peaches, plums, and apricots.

The Fresno County Fruit Trail is organized by the County of Fresno and the cities and chambers of commerce of many Fresno County communities.

You can find a map on The Fresno County Fruit Trail website.