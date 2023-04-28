FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno State and Sanger Unified are partnering for a unique program that helps adults with developmental disabilities learn gardening skills.

Sanger Unified Adult Transition program (TARGET) coordinator Wayne Richardson says the goal of the program is to show students the therapeutic benefits of working with plants.

The group learns techniques needed to grow a variety of crops.

Once harvested, the fresh crops go to the Fresno State student cupboard to help students in need.