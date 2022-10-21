FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new program at Fresno State is training the next generation of dieticians. With health disparities at an increased rate across the valley, nutrition is key to the Valley’s health.

Program director Erika Ireland says a large part of that work is done by dieticians. “We have a huge need for dieticians,” said Ireland.

Recently, changes to industry guidelines mandated an increased amount of education to practice, requiring a master’s degree.

This semester the university launched a hybrid master’s program that allows students to gain internship experience while completing masters level course work.

“We are the only program from Los Angeles to Sacramento that has a full pipeline where a student can do their undergraduate, internship, and master’s program,” said Ireland.