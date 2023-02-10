FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Protecting crops from weeds is a major job for farmers. Fresno State is hoping to give those farmers another tool with a project that’s currently underway on campus.

Researchers are studying the chemical makeup of weeds that sprout around crops. They’re also studying the sprays used to kill these invasive plants. Professor Anil Shrestha says some plants are now resistant to herbicides.

“Some of the herbicides they have been using are not working anymore. It poses a threat to annual crops like wheat, barley, and oats,” said Shrestha.

Through experiments, students at Fresno start are getting a deeper knowledge of how weeds grow and operate. They are also getting a first-hand look at the impact made by herbicides and what adjustments are needed to ensure fields stay weed-free.