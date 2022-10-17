FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State students are examining how certain plants react to boron. Boron is a nutrient found in soil in the Central Valley.

Graduate student Robert Ullo says he wanted to find out what type of plants could survive in boron-rich soils, like that seen on the Valley’s west side.

“Farmers and growers have a difficult time finding plants that are suitable for that environment,” said Ullo.

Ullo is now running tests with capers. He says capers can be used as a food condiment in addition to a valuable landscaping plant. He says the plants also attract bees, which can help with pollinating crops.