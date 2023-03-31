FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno State’s ag program continues to produce successful students. Recently one of those students, Ashley Cardona, won the California Future Farmers of America State Proficiency Award.

Cardona’s background is rooted in farming. She was born in Salinas, California, and is the daughter of farm workers. Her family moved to Bakersfield in her early years. Now, studying at Fresno State, she’s using that experience to help with viticulture production and managing the university’s vineyards.

“It has really been a growing experience. I started harvesting table grapes to now helping manage 120 acres,” said Cardona.