FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Kelsey Waugaman is an Orchard Assistant at Fresno State University.

She says her love for the ag industry started at a young age, but at Fresno State she found her calling.

She’s now interested in focusing on the olive industry. She says she enjoys various aspects of the industry ranging from growing to bottling and milling. She encourages young women interested in ag to pursue their passion.

Waugaman says, “Don’t give up, It’s such a male-dominated industry and we need more women that can be the face of this industry.”