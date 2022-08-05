FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Students at Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agriculture are studying the effects of different colored LED lights on plants grown indoors.

“The lighting systems and the carbon dioxide supplementation– it’s going to change the industry,” said Fresno State Professor Gurreet Brar.

Brar says the research could lead to more efficient indoor farms. He says various colors of lights have varying effects on the plant growth cycle.

For example, blue light has been showed to increase water use efficiency.