FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno State is known across the country for its agricultural program.

The university was just awarded a nearly $20 million grant from the USDA for dairy business innovation.

“Programs like this and so many other programs when combined… really look at how we’re going from farm to fork and everywhere in between,” said Jenny Lester Moffitt.

Moffit is the USDA Undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs.

She, along with Rep. Jim Costa, recently toured the Jordan College Institute for Food and Agriculture facility.

Moffit says the $20 million dollar grant received by Fresno State is money provided by the American Rescue Plan.