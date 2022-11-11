FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mariella Ortigoza Vasquez says she chose to attend Fresno State University because it allows her the opportunity to have an impact by serving the place she calls home.

She’s a first-generation college student. Vasquez says the decision to pursue her major in food and natural sciences was an easy one because of her family’s background in the farming industry.

She says she also understands the impact of working with her own local community.

“I get to dive into hands-on practice and be able to serve my community,” said Vasquez.

She has already completed a food service internship at Camp Ronald McDonald and plans on entering the workforce as a registered dietitian.