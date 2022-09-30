FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s Meat Science Department is giving students a taste of the meat industry. The program takes students from processing to retail.

“We are one of the first universities to start making dry-aged Salami,” said Meat Science Lab supervisor, Taylor Ross.

The Meat Sciences Department also provides hot dogs for the Valley Children’s Football Stadium, The Save Mart Center, and various Valley restaurants.

Ross says the university’s FDA-certified facilities allow students to gain knowledge about a variety of products and also learn life skills.

“They have the skill set to manage people to work together, and they make a really great product,” said Ross.