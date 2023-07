FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Department of Food Science and Nutrition dairy program at Fresno State is helping to push innovations in the dairy industry.

The program is part of the Pacific Coast Coalition, which is a business innovation initiative. It provides grants for dairy businesses willing to expand their products or use new innovative equipment in their facilities.

According to Fresno State, the project is funded by the USDA. It also includes a network of west coast universities.