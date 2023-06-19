FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno State equine student Jackie Lau has always loved horses.

The Escalon native says she’s been riding since she was 9 years old. Enrolling in the university’s equine program gave her a chance to pursue her passion for horses.

“I was very excited when I got to be around one for the first time. We have five right now and I get to handle them most of the time,” said Lau.

She volunteered for a semester, then became an employee. Now she serves as the head exercise rider.

After she graduates, Lau says she plans to apply to be a stable manager outside of the Modesto area. She would also like to be an equine professor.