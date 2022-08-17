FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s Grape Day showcase is an opportunity for students and staff to show off new technology and innovative techniques used in the vineyard.

At the event in early August, graduate student Kaylah Vasquez demonstrated drone technology that gathers data about the grape crop.

“We can collect a wide variety of data… anything from disease, pressure in a vineyard, to some of the water status components of how we can manage resources,” said Vasquez.

Another tech assistant on display at the event was the autonomous platform from the company Burro.

It is currently used for harvesting table grapes, blueberries, and other high-value crops. It helps transport hand-picked fruit out of the field and has the potential to carry hundreds of pounds of produce.