FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Students from Fresno State’s Jordan College of Ag make ice cream sold at the Gibson Farm Market and other stores around the valley.

Fresno State Student Jacob Beach says working in the university’s creamery offers him a mix of education and job experience.

“There are a lot of things I learn here that I can apply to my classes and vice-versa.”

Fresno State is one of the only universities in the nation with an on-campus creamery, teaching the skills that give students the sweet taste of success.