FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — You may notice some big machinery as you pass the row crops at Fresno State. The university is using spray technology from Cordoba.

The injection system is used to spray fertilizers and herbicides. Most recently the university used the device to eliminate weeds in the middle of its row crops.

The technology is also used on a variety of crops grown by the university including corn, alfalfa, pistachios, almonds stone fruit, and olives.