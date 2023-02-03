FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – For many people around the Valley, farming is a tradition that is carried on through generations. Annika Austin is a third-generation farmer that is forging her own path at Fresno State. Austin says she knew early in life that she wanted a career in farming.

Austin landed an internship on the Fresno State campus when she was a student at Clovis East High School. “I had my foot in the doorway before I was an undergrad,” said Austin. Once enrolled at Fresno State, Austin says she developed an interest in sheep. She and her team are now responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of a few dozen lambs on the property.