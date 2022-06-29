FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno Historical Society has recently launched a series of agricultural tours aided by the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

The tours provide residents with an opportunity to learn about the Central Valley’s rich agricultural history.

Pipco Peaches is one of the stops on the tour. The group farms organic stone fruit on a 20-acre plot in Selma.

The company is run by John Paul, a fourth-generation farmer.

Pipco is named after its founder Paul Israel Paul, who is also the namesake of the Paul Paul Theater at the Fresno Fairgrounds.