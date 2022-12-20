FRESNO, Calif. (KSEEKGPE) — Winter squash is a popular crop here in Fresno County.

While California ranks second in squash production nationwide, Fresno County is the top producer in the state.

Out of $43 million in squash production for the state, Fresno County accounted for nearly $5.7 million in 2021.

Despite the name, winter squash is planted in late spring, grows in the summer, and is harvested in the fall.

It is stored in the winter. Types of winter squash include acorn, banana, butternut, kabocha, spaghetti, and sugar pumpkins.

According to the Fresno County Farm Bureau, mature winter squash tends to have a hard outer shell and well-corked stem.