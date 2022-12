FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – California leads the nation in persimmon production. Fresno County produces $14 million dollars worth of persimmons, according to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen.

While the harvest has been completed, refrigeration allows the fruit to be available in stores this time of year.

The Fuyu and Hachiya persimmons are the most commonly available varieties.

The Fuyu is known for its flattened shape. Hachiya persimmons have an elongated oval shape.