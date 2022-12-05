FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Fresno County’s agricultural value has surpassed $8 billion for the first time, according to the 2021 Fresno County Crop Report. The report from the California Food and Agriculture Code shows total gross production value in Fresno County reached $8.09 billion last year.

Despite the high number, Fresno County is no longer considered the “number one ag county” because of fallowed land due to lack of water.

However, the food diversity in Fresno County was reflected in the report, including more than 170 different commodities.

Almonds are the leader in Fresno County followed by grapes, pistachios, poultry, and milk, according to the report.