FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The 2022 Crop and Livestock Report released by the Fresno County Department of Agriculture shows over ago production grew last year by .12% from the year prior.

Overall production value in Fresno County totaled $8.096 billion.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says grapes were the leading agricultural commodity in the county, making up more than 15% of the total gross value of crops produced.

That was followed by almonds and pistachios.

More than 300 different commodities were listed in the report. 76 had a gross value of more than $1 million.