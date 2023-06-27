FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Ag Commissioner’s office enforces agricultural and pesticide regulations.

In addition to that role, the ag commissioner also certifies commercial weighing and measuring devices.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says the primary purpose of this office is to enforce equal laws and regulations, promoting safe agriculture and a fair marketplace.

“County ag commissioners are extremely important, not just to farmers and ranchers, but to all the consumers out there,” said Jacobsen. “You know those little stickers you see at the gas pump, or on the scales at the supermarket, that’s there because the county ag commissioner serves as the sealer of weights and measures.”

The ag commissioner also does price verification and periodic inspections at retail locations to make sure posted prices are correctly charged.