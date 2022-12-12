FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 2021 Fresno County Crop Report shows Fresno County exported nearly 90 commodities to 96 countries around the globe last year.

Almonds are the top exported crop, making up 26% of Fresno County’s exports.

Other top crops include peaches, oranges, raisins, and plums.

In 2020, the value of California’s exports totaled $20.8 billion. That is about 40% of the state’s agricultural value, according to the report.

Statewide, the top exported crops are almonds, dairy products, pistachios, walnuts, and wine.