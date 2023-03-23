FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Flooding from recent rains is impacting farmers up and down the state.

While many farmers say they are thankful for the wet weather, having it all come down in a short period of time is creating new challenges. “It’s difficult to just get your tractors in and get the crops planted,” said Stanislaus County farmer Brandi Loforti.

In addition to flooded fields, farmers say the heavy rain is destroying blossoms and deterring bees.

The rain is also affecting dairy farmers, which could lead to price jumps at the grocery store.

“The water and flooding we are seeing in the Tulare area will increase milk prices,” said Andrew Genasci from the San Joaquin Farm Bureau. Gensasci says he has had to move thousands of his cattle because of flooding.