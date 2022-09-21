FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Future Farmers of America serves as an introduction to agriculture for many young students but for two of the state FFA officers, agriculture is in their blood.

“I was born and raised a third-generation dairy farmer, so FFA was the clear path for me, but coming into high school I found my own way into FFA,” said state sentinel Morgan Oliveira. Oliveira is from Hilmar, California.

“It’s not just farming and ranching there are so many other branches. There’s career technical education, you can go into chemistry, you can go into agronomy… there are a lot of different paths in the FFA, ” said state reporter Melanie Orozco. Orzoco is from Holtville.

Both say the FFA has deepened their appreciation for various aspects of agriculture.

“It definitely gave me a new insight into what the industry truly is and the amount of effort and dedication that farmers take out of their lives to pour into the industry every single day,” said Oliveira.