FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – State officers from the Future Farmers of America recently visited Fresno.

The organization aims to introduce young people to the world of agriculture and foster the development of the next generation of farmers.

“Agriculture plays such a huge important role in everyone’s lives… from the moment you wake up and hop out of bed, to the moment you lay down to sleep. It plays a role in everything we do,” said Hunter Haslem, California FFA Secretary.

Treasurer Brian Kavanagh says he appreciates how the program not only changes and improves local communities but also communities on a state and national level.

“Now that I know what agriculture encompasses, and what agriculture education can do… I’m so glad I made that decision to join,” said Kavanagh.