FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno County Farm Bureau is hosting a tree and vine mechanical harvest safety training this week.

The training aims to increase awareness and improve safety for farm employees in the field during the mechanical raisin, wine grape, and nut harvest.

The training will also cover heat illness prevention, night work standards, equipment safety, road safety, and preventative maintenance.

You can learn more about safety training on the Fresno County Farm Bureau website.