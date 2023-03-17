FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — More farms are using electric tractors. Martha Hennigan, Director of Sales for Solectrac says her company’s battery-powered tractors are aimed at first-time buyers and small farmers.

“We are the first widely sold electric tractor in the states,” Hennigan says electric tractors are not only green, but they’re also less noisy, which makes them ideal for properties with horses.

Hennigan says the loaders can lift upward of 1,300 lbs. The tractors are currently available for farmers at select showrooms across California.