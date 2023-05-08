FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Springtime is spraying time for farmers in the Central Valley. “Farmers are out spraying bloom with fungicides to stop the rot in that newly forming fruit,” said Brent Davis with Air-O-Fan.

He says they also use his company’s equipment to spray throughout the year for tree health, adding fertilizers and insecticides to deal with pests attacking fruit.

“Orchard spraying and vineyard spraying is key for crop production, plant health, and tree health,” said Davis. You can learn more about Air-O-Fan and orchard spraying on their website.