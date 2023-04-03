FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Farm bill package of legislation is passed every five years by the U.S. Congress.

Not only does it impact farming, but it also affects various nutrition programs around the country. Roughly 75% of the Farm Bill is nutrition related. That includes programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and school lunch programs.

The Farm Bill also includes legislation that affects commodities, conservation, forestry, and energy. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen says local farmers have an interest in crop insurance, disaster assistance, and environmental quality programs that are part of the bill.

“It’s probably the most bi-partisan piece of legislation that happens in congress… it really is something that everyone is working on because they recognize the importance of food in this nation and food security.”