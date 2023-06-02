FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — You may notice dandelions popping up throughout the Central Valley. For some people, the flowers are considered a pesky weed.

For others, they’re the perfect ingredient for wine. A Minnesota winery harvests dandelions to make the alcoholic beverage.

The owner of Urban Forage Winery & Cider House in Minneapolis says he and his family forage in a special field each year.

“In a typical year, we’ll harvest about 10-15 gallons of pure dandelion fluff,” said Zeitler.

He says he learned recipes from others over the years and developed some of his own.

Article contains reporting from CBS News affiliate WCCO reporter Kirsten Mitchell