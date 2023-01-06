FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The California Department of Water Resources is reporting that this year’s snowpack is 174% above average.

Manger of the DWR snow survey Sean De Guzman says the snowback is off to one of the best starts in 40 years, but he is cautiously optimistic.

“We need to be vigilant. No single storm will end the drought,” said Guzman.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen says farmers are also hopeful.

“Right now, we find ourselves in a good position but there’s still a long way to go to get to the finish line.”