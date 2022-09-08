FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Future Farmers of America is an organization that aims to introduce young people to the world of agriculture and foster their development.

State officers from the FFA recently visited Fresno, as part of a tour of the Central Valley.

FFA State President Abigale Jacobsen says she started showing horses at 7 years old and grew to love raising and showing animals. She enrolled in an agriculture education class in high school. “From there I had some pretty cool advisers and educators who pushed me into this thing called FFA.”

FFA State Vice President Landon Hendricks says the opportunities provided by the FFA and raising animals are amazing. “You’re showing off your animal, you’re showing off how well you took care of… It’s a different experience.”