FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pistachios are one of the fastest growing crops in the Central Valley, in terms of popularity, according to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen.

Keenan Farms is one of the largest processors in the country. It was founded in 1972. Keenan Farms recently partnered with registered dietitian-nutritionist Alyssa Justice to create a pistachio quinoa salad recipe.

“I love the versatility. They’re just a nutrition powerhouse,” said Justice when asked about the importance of using pistachios in cooking.

According to Keenan Farms, pistachios contain 6 grams of protein per serving, three types of antioxidants, omega-three fatty acids, and vitamin B6. Justice’s recipe incorporates locally grown pistachios, in addition to cooked quinoa, spinach, chickpeas, and various other ingredients to create a tasty and hearty salad.

Pistachio Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups of cooked and cooled quinoa

1, 16 oz can chickpeas, rinsed

1/2 cup Keenan Farms no shell pistachios

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 handful of arugula

1 handful of spinach

Fresh juice from 1/2 lemon

1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. fresh ground black pepper

Instructions:

1. Cook quinoa as instructed on the packaging, and cool the quinoa.

2. Combine quinoa, chickpeas, pistachios, cranberries, arugula, spinach, lemon juice, white wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Mix!

3. Serve for lunch or as a side to any dinner meal.