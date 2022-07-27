FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Farmers across the valley are using a special wood chipper to turn vineyard prunings into something beneficial for their crops and our air quality. Cordon pruned grape vines are put in a special grinder that separates metal from wood.

“We’re able to extract the metal out of the chips. Then we are spreading the wood chips back into the field for a recycling effort. We are recycling back into the soil,” says Jon Yeargat, President of JFS Enterprises.

He says, in addition to providing nutrients to the soil, the process also benefits air quality by providing an alternative to agricultural burning.

Air quality officials plan to phase out all agricultural burning in California by 2025.