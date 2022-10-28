FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new dietitian and nutritionist program at Fresno State allows students to stay in the valley after graduation.

Until recently, students that went through the program could practice in the field with a bachelor’s degree.

But professor Erika Ireland says the rules have changed. “You have to do your undergraduate degree then a supervised practice, then a masters,” said Ireland.

Those changes left students at Fresno State having to leave the valley if they wanted to achieve their dreams.

However, this semester, Fresno State began offering the MSDI program. It combines students’ required internships with their master’s level studies.

“They know that when they get out, they have what they need to sit for the registration exam,” said Ireland.