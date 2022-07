FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology will soon have a new dean.

Dr. Rolston St. Hilaire will begin his new role as head of the university’s agriculture program on Sept. 15.

Dr. Hilaire has been a part of the Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences at New Mexico State University for 24 years. He served as chair of the university’s extension department since 2016.