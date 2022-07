FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Tracking human activity has had a major impact on improving fitness and general health.

Now, it appears new technology in the agricultural world is having a similar impact.

A new program at the Fresno State dairy, called SCR, allows students and faculty to monitor a range of activities from each cow through a neck-worn device.

The data monitors movement, sleep and location. The technology also provides insight into potential health issues.