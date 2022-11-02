FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dr. Dennis Nef, the former dean of the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State, will be given a Lifetime of Service award for contributions to Fresno County agriculture.

Dr. Nef will be honored at the 2022 Ag Awards hosted by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and the Fresno County Farm Bureau. As an educator for nearly 40 years, Dr. Nef has impacted countless students and graduates along with faculty, staff and administrators at Fresno State.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen, says Dr. Nef has also helped spotlight Valley agriculture.

“We have people from the ag community who go off to do amazing things, Dennis Nef is one of those [people], ” said Jacobsen.