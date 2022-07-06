FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Fruit Trail offers an opportunity for people to learn about where their food comes from.

It’s a self-guided tour of farms and produce stands across Fresno County, from Clovis to Kingsburg.

The first stop on the trail is Simonian Farms. The farm market has been a fixture in Fresno County for more than 100 years, giving people a chance to buy produce from the source.

Bonnie Simonian with Simonian farms says people love to learn about their favorite foods. “We give them a map and they can go to the other farms in the area and explore as well.”

Fresno County is home to more than 360 different crops.