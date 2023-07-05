FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In addition to growing their own fruit, winemakers in Tennesee at Beachaven Vineyards in Clarksville import grapes from other states, including California.

Those grapes are processed, fermented and blended into the wine.

Weather is an important factor. On hot days, production can stop. Winemakers say the heat can affect the ripening, sugar development and acid development of the grapes.

The heat can also affect bottles of wine shipped in delivery trucks or even in the trunk of your car. Too much heat can cause the wine to cook and burst.

“It happened to me, as well, in my own kitchen. The summer sun heated that bottle, created pressure inside of the bottle, and pushed the cork right out. Red wine spilled all over the inside of my kitchen,” said Wilson Cook, general manager of Beachaven Vineyards.

Winemakers say if you’re buying a bottle from the store make sure it is stored in a cool spot.

Cook uses this phrase to remind customers: “If it’s too hot for your dog in the car, it’s too hot for your wine.”