FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Water is a vital resource for local agriculture.

Central Valley farmers are forced to make tough decisions because of the drought and water allocations.

Fresno County Farm Bureau President Ryan Jacobsen says a lack of water could mean fewer options at the grocery store and ultimately higher prices.

While farmers have made changes based on water allocations, Jacobsen says the consumer is the ultimate beneficiary of the water needed to produce the food grown here in the Central Valley.

“Every single human on the face of the earth, every day, consumes 800 gallons of water through the food they consume, ” according to Jacobsen.

California grows about two-thirds of the nation’s fruit and one-third of the nation’s vegetables.