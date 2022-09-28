FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The drought is having a major impact on California’s rice crop. Farmers have lost more than 300 thousand acres of rice production, according to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen.

That’s more than half of California’s rice crop and a steeper drop than any other major crop in the state.

“It’s the third year of this drought, arguably one of the worst droughts we’ve seen in the last 1,000 years, these are the ramifications and domino effects,” said Jacobsen.

He adds that we could see an impact at the grocery store with fewer options for California-grown rice products.

“Exports are down substantially. It is taking a big hit in the North Valley,” said Jacobsen.