FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As triple-digit temperatures are about to scorch the Central Valley, Fresno State’s Dairy Science Unit is taking steps to protect the university’s animals.

The university uses a “soaker” water spray system to keep the animals cool.

“It’s designed to soak past the hair and actually have some evaporative cooling,” said Kyle Thompson, Dairy Unit Enterprise Manager.

The university dairy also uses variable-speed fans to help with the cooling process. The two cooling devices work in tandem to lower the temperature of their shelter and keep the cows safe.

“You have to be extra vigilant to make sure you don’t have any animals going into heat stress,” said Thompson.