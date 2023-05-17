FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Many Central Valley crops are delayed by an average of 2 – 3 weeks due to the cool wet spring. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says plantings occurred late in the season due to wet fields.

Now, as temperatures rapidly warm up, the snowmelt is renewing flood concerns. Floodwaters currently fill the lowlands of the former Tulare Lake.

According to Kings County Agriculture Commissioner Jimmy Hook, flooding has affected 64,000 acres in the county. He expects damages could extend to 115,000 acres with losses growing to $300 million.